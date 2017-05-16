27 Investigates: Online quizzes are looking for more than correct answers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Facebook quizzes can tell you a lot about yourself, like what movie character you are, what cartoon character you are, or even kind of garlic bread you feel like today. While it’s fun, these quizzes and games often have hidden purposes.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns people to be careful with some of their answers. Youngstown BBB President Carol Potter said before everyone realized what the quizzes were all about, she clicked through a healthy living quiz and she’s reminded of it every day.

“Since that day, I have to spend five minutes every day closing the ads that come different health sources, a professional who wrote a book, it is just endless,” Potter said.

The authors of those quizzes harvest your answers and other details you’ve given to target you with ads. Some of the quizzes have more sinister goals, getting information that could help them hack your accounts.

“If you are on some sort of quiz page, they may ask what is your earliest memory. One of the questions banks ask is what street did you grow up on. You don’t want this information going other places,” Potter said.

Coming up at 11, First News Investigates shows you how you can protect yourself from phishing quizzes.