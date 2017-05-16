Austintown crime activity: Bronx man accused of using fake ID to buy phones

Tuesday, May 9

6:37 p.m. – Idaho Road and Mahoning Avenue, Nancy Hary, 45, of Baltimore, Maryland, arrested and charged with OVI and hit-skip accident on private property. She was also issued a summons for open container. Police said Hary was pulled over during an investigation of a crash near the Hillbrook Apartments. Police said Hary appeared confused, smelled of alcohol, and was found with an open can of Coors Light in the armrest and a 12-pack of beer in the car. Hary told police she had three beers since 2 p.m., according to a police report. She refused to take a breath test.

Wednesday, May 10

2:17 a.m. – 300 block of Edgehill Ave., Lauren Monks, 29, cited for driving under suspension. The passenger, Terry Stewart, II, 38, was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, possession of drugs, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Police said Stewart was argumentative and refused to comply with an officer’s commands during a traffic stop. After consenting to a search, police said Stewart was found with an Equate bottle containing a pipe, marijuana, and Lorazepam pills.

2:59 a.m. – 3700 block of Edinburgh Dr., Patrick McNamara, 47, charged with possession of marijuana. An Uber driver called police to report that McNamara was intoxicated and wouldn’t get out of his vehicle. When asked for his identification, McNamara pulled his phone out of his pocket, taking out a jar of marijuana in the process, according to a police report. Police said when issued a summons for the marijuana charge, he threw it into the air and said, “That’s all you got?”

3:32 p.m. – Crum and Meridian roads, Jawan Starkey, 37, of Youngstown, cited for failure to reinstate license and possession of marijuana during a traffic stop. Starkey denied that a blunt found in the car was his, saying he had his vehicle picked up to be detailed.

5:36 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Francis Madera, 21, of Bronx, New York, arrested and charged with identity fraud, criminal tools, tampering with evidence, attempted theft, and tampering with records. An employee at AT&T said Madera tried to purchase over $1,700 worth of Apple equipment using another man’s identification. The employee said the transaction appeared suspicious, so he tried to stall Madera but said Madera tried to leave when seeing officers. Police reported finding the ID with Madera’s photo and the other man’s name in the parking lot.

Thursday, May 11

3:15 p.m. – S. Raccoon and Burkey roads, Shaun Uscianowski, 38, charged with driving under suspension, left of center lane, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Friday, May 12

1:26 a.m. – 5300 block of Seventy Six Dr., Kyle Reinholz, 20, of Seven Hills, charged with drug abuse — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Reinholz was smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked near Club 76. Police said several bags of marijuana and a digital scale were found in his car.

Sunday, May 14

4:35 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Lawanda Maddox, 44, arrested and charged with theft. A Walmart employee said Maddox didn’t scan several food items at the self-checkout register.

Monday, May 15

6:48 p.m. – 6000 block of Kirk Rd., an 18-year-old girl from Youngstown was charged with public indecency after police were sent to Austintown Township Park for a suspicious vehicle. Police said the girl was found to be nude and involved in sexual activity with a 17-year-old boy, who was also charged.

Disclaimer: The listed reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

