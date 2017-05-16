Austintown Fitch HS gets national recognition for healthy lunches

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch High School achieved the bronze level by the USDA Healthier U.S. Schools.

The district’s food service director, Tascin Brooks, said it’s been a team effort at the school to gain the national recognition.

Brooks said it’s about understanding how nutrition works for students and blending it in with standards and curriculum.

“You have to encourage kids to pick fruits and vegetables. You have to have them pick whole grains, milk, and all of those things have to be included and it really brought the curriculum base in, where the kids were invested and I think they had a lot of fun doing it.”

Austintown Schools serves around 3,000 meals every day.

