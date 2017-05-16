Austintown student headed to elite military academy after graduation

Brandon Akuszewski is among the 9 percent of applicants accepted into West Point Military Academy

Published:
Brandon Akuszewski, West Point, Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Going to West Point Military Academy has been one Austintown student’s dream since he was in middle school.

Brandon Akuszewski will be joining an elite group this summer. According to PrepScholar, only 9 percent of applicants get accepted into West Point.

Respect for the American flag is something the high school senior holds close to his heart. He’s had his eyes set on West Point since sixth grade when he had to research a college.

From that moment on, Akuszewski knew he wanted to go to school there and started working toward his goal.

“The idea of West Point is the idea of servitude to my country above all else because with or without West Point, I knew that I would be joining the military one day,” he said. “When I found out the military actually has a college and I could pursue basically an Ivy League level education while serving my country at the same time, it was just an obvious choice.”

Akuszewski had to work hard to get into the school — from keeping his grades up, to staying in shape, to keeping his name clean on social media. He even received a Congressional nomination from Tim Ryan.

The Austintown student plans on studying political science and is interested in becoming a lawyer, but is also open to a career in the military.

He made a point to thank Austintown Schools for helping him achieve his dream.

“I have had some of the best education opportunities that so many people in the world would kill for and I have had every blessing and every opportunity,” Akuszewski said.

He’s happy to give back to everyone who’s helped him succeed.

