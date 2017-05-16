Boardman man reports being attacked in home by masked intruder

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man told police he was attacked in his home by a masked man who broke in while he was sleeping.

The 68-year-old victim called police at 1:42 p.m. Monday to report the attack at his Hitchcock Road home.

He told police that 30 minutes prior, he was punched in the head and ribs by an unknown man who said, “This is for (name redacted from police report).” He said the unknown man appeared to enter the house through an unlocked door and had ransacked several rooms, stealing his wallet and heart medications.

The attacker was described in a police report as muscular and was wearing a mask over his face, a black t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and police are investigating.