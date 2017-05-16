Canfield Baseball cruises to District crown

Canfield plated six runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure a 9-2 win over Niles in the Division II District Championship game

Canfield plated six runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure a 9-2 win over Niles in the Division II District Championship game.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield plated six runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure a 9-2 win over Niles in the Division II District Championship game at Cene Park Tuesday evening.

Ricky Havrilla went 1-3 with 2 RBI’s for the Cardinals. Alex Hernandez went 2-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win. Dominic Pilolli and Kyle Wills also drove in one run apiece for Canfield.

Ian McGraw picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings. He allowed just two earned runs with a pair of strikeouts and three walks.

Joseph Gallo tallied a pair of hits for the Red Dragons in the loss. Tre Martin and Marco DeFalco drove in the lone two runs for Niles.

Niles ends the season with a record of 19-5.

Canfield advances to face Chagrin Falls in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Thursday May 25th at The Pipeyard in Hudson. First pitch is slated for 5PM.

