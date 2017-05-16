Carol Ellen Ebosh Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Carol Ellen Ebosh, 66, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born July 21, 1950, in Cape May, New Jersey, the daughter of the late, William Jenkins and Alva Jackson.

Carol retired in 2011 from Royal Plastics after 15 years of service.

She enjoyed crocheting and loved cats. Carol was a selfless individual.

Memories of Carol will be cherished by her daughters, Laura Ebosh of Bristolville, Ohio and Jennifer Ebosh of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; brother, David Jenkins of Virginia; sisters, Barbara Johnston of Florida and Laura; grandchildren, Jasmine, Meyah, Dre, Lili and Chloe and stepmother, Sandra Jenkins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the Bristolville United Methodist Church, 6271 N Park Ave, Bristolville, OH 44402 where Pastor Shirley Frantz will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.



