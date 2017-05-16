Chair of Ohio Republican Party says Trumbull County Chair was properly removed

Randy Law has maintained that attempts to remove him as chairman aren't legitimate

By Published:
Randy Law, former Trumbull County Republican Party Chair

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The drama surrounding the Trumbull County Republican Party may finally be over.

WKBN 27 First News has a copy of an email from Jane Timkin, chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

In it, she says Randy Law — former chairman of the Trumbull County Republican Party — was properly removed as chairman on April 8. Timkin further says in the email that Kevin Wyndham was voted to replace Law on April 25.

Law has maintained that attempts to remove him as chairman have not been done by-the-book and aren’t legitimate.

Timkin says the Ohio Republican Party will not recognize any list that identifies Law as chair.

Wyndham said Monday, “The matter is now finally done and closed and the party can move forward.”

WKBN has not heard from Law on the issue.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s