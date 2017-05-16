Chester “Chet” R. Bocook IV Obituary

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Chester “Chet” R. Bocook IV, 41, of West Salem Township, passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack that he suffered at work on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 23, 1975 to the late Chester R. Bocook III and Linda (Conover) Bocook.

Chet was a 1994 graduate of Reynolds High School.

He was a machinist at Combined Systems, Inc. in Jamestown, where he worked for 15 years. He started out in maintenance and worked his way up through the company without any official schooling.

His life revolved around his girls. He was a very dedicated father and loved taking them hunting, fishing and boating. He loved the outdoors and camping, especially spending time at the family cabin in Hearts Content.

Chet is survived by his wife at home, Autumn M. (Nolan) Bocook. They were married on October 22, 2012. Also surviving are five daughters, Caitlyn, Layla, Bailey and twins Mia and Maddelyn; paternal grandmother, Ollie “Lou” McCann of Greenville and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brian J. Bocook; paternal grandfather, Chester R. Bocook II and his maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 19, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

Funeral and committal services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, with Rev. Nathan Seckinger, pastor of Greenville Alliance Church, officiating.

Cremation will follow the services.

Memorial contributions can be made towards funeral expenses, through the funeral home website, where messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

