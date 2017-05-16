Christian D. “Chris” Ramsey Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Christian D. “Chris” Ramsey died unexpectedly as a result from a fall on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at his residence.

He was born February 6, 1974 in Warren, Ohio.

He is survived by his sons, Tory Ramsey, Anthony Ramsey and Tyler Ramsey as well as his daughter, Alexis Ramsey all of Liberty, Ohio. He also leaves behind sisters, Sharon Kish, Las Vegas, Nevada, Penny Moffett, Niles, Ohio, Joyce (Mike) DeRidder, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Virginia (John) Sewruk, Houston, Texas, Arlene Blessing, Warren, Ohio and Heather Ramsey, Niles, Ohio and brothers, Dennis (Marlene) Ramsey, Texas, Brian (Warlita) Ramsey, Texas and Gerry Ramsey.

Preceeding him in death was his wife, Susan L. Ramsey and his mother, Joan Flannigan Ramsey.

Chris was an avid car and firearms enthusiast. He loved to take road trips and recently received his motorcycle license. He enjoyed family and life. His wit and sarcasm will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Arrangements are being handled by McFarland & Son Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.