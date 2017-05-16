Claudio Rodriguez Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, for Claudio Rodriguez, 89, who passed away Tuesday morning, May 16.

Claudio was born October 30, 1927, in Rincon, Puerto Rico, the son of Emilio and Ricarda Gonzalez Rodriguez.

He came to Youngstown and lived in the area for the past 66 years.

Claudio worked as a craneman for Youngstown Sheet and Tube. He was an active member of Steelworkers Local No. 1418.

He was a parishioner of Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Cursillo movement. Claudio was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Sta. Rosa de Lima Church and the Sons of Borinquen.

Claudio was an avid baseball fan, having played AAA baseball himself in Puerto Rico and later played for Rondinelli Cleaners in Youngstown. He was especially proud and considered it a great honor of having played baseball in Puerto Rico with the legendary Hall of Famer, Roberto Clemente. He also enjoyed fishing. Above all, his family was always first and he loved watching his sons and grandchildren play baseball.

Claudio will be forever missed by his wife, the former Victoria Martinez Nieves, whom he married July 19, 1952; his two sons, Hermes (Theresa) Rodriguez of Youngstown and Carlos “Cookie” (Margie) Rodriguez of Poland; his five grandchildren, Ashley, Justin, Daniel, Aslyne and Krystal; his four great-grandchildren, Santino, Catalaya, Callen and Carrigan and his sister, Ana Rodriguez of Chicago.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wally Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, May 19 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



