East Liverpool officer recovers from drug poisoning, has warning for dealers

EAST LIVERPOOL, (WKBN) – An East Liverpool police officer finished his first shift back on the job Tuesday after being out since Friday when he accidentally overdosed.

Officer Christopher Green said he wanted to get back to work as soon as possible following the incident when he came in contact with fentanyl.

Green was searching a car that was part of an investigation into a possible drug transaction when he got some power got on his shirt and touched it.

“I never dreamed something so dangerous would be such a minute powder,” Green said.

Green said the past four days felt like a scene from a movie. Just a few grains of fentanyl powder knocked him unconscious. The drug was all over the car they were investigating. He said the suspects tried to hide it by smashing it into the carpet.

Later, after the gloves were off, Green brushed some power off of his shirt. By the time he realized what he just did, it was too late.

“I reach around to pull the tail of my sweatshirt to the front. By then, my thumb, my finger is already in it,” Green said.

An hour later, the 32-year-old officer passed out. He woke up later in the hospital and was told he had absorbed the drug through his skin.

“I’m starting to realize what is going on but at the same time, I’m in disbelief. There is no way this is happening to me. You see this stuff in movies,” Green said.

Green said when they first asked the suspects what the substance was, they said cocaine but the drug was actually the synthetic opioid fentanyl

Now, four days later, Green doesn’t want this incident to stop him from doing his job. He wants to continue to catch drug suspects like he did Friday.

“I’m ready. They are not going to win. You are not coming to my and pedaling that poison,” Green said. “You might get away with it today, but just believe you better be looking over your shoulder because we’re going to be kicking your door in.”

Justin Buckle and his passenger Cortez Collins were arrested in the incident. They both face charges of tampering with evidence.