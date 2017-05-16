Elaine B. Jenkins Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Elaine B. Jenkins, 80, of Warren died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Vista at the Ridge in Mineral Ridge.

Elaine was born March 15, 1937 in Monroe, Michigan to Ellie and Grace Barnes.

She was a graduate of Braceville High School and had worked as an assembler for General Electric for 41 years.

She was a member of the March Club and she loved her music.

Besides her son, Thomas “Michael” (Garlean) Jenkins of Warren, she leaves a brother, Stephen (Carol) Barnes of Warren and three grandchildren, Briana, Bryna and Carlos Jenkins.

Besides her parents; a son, Brian Jenkins and two brothers and a sister are deceased.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren where friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

The family would like to express their most sincere thanks to Grace Hospice for their loving care.

