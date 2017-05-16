Gary M. Thiel Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday May 20, 2017 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard with the Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Gary M. Thiel age 73, of Hubbard who passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at home.

Gary was born September 17, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of John and Vivian “Betty” Manning Thiel.

He was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School and received his Associate Degree in Business at Youngstown State University.

Gary was a sales person of janitorial supplies at OSS in Warren for many years and later was a security guard at the Ohio Corrections retiring in 2013.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church of Hubbard and sang in the choir.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War on the USS Belle Grove and was a member of American Legion in Sharon.

He played handball at the Buhl Club in Sharon, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and coached and was a referee for youth soccer.

His wife, the former Joanne M. Burwig, whom he married April 29, 1972 passed away July 22, 2013.

He will be sadly missed by his family: his sons, Gary M. (Tina) Thiel II of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, John C. (Jennifer) Thiel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and three grandchildren, Gary Manning Thiel III, Simone Faye and Addison Avery.

He also leaves his siblings, John “Butch” Thiel, Jr. of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Joe (Susan) Thiel of Kirkland, Washington and Susan (Kenneth) Beckman of Largo, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife.

There will be calling hours on Saturday, May 20, 2017 two hours prior to the Mass from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Gary will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Public Library, 436 West Liberty Street, Hubbard, Ohio 44425.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

