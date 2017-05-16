General Motors postponing 4-week shutdown at Lordstown Complex

Related Coverage General Motors Lordstown plant shutting down for 2 weeks in July

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Full production of the Chevy Cruze will continue at General Motors’ Lordstown Complex for now.

A letter to the union said a previously announced shutdown of production has been “postponed indefinitely.” As such, it will keep about 500 people working and continue production uninterrupted.

It had previously been announced that production of the Cruze would be put on hold for two weeks in June and another two weeks in July to align production with market demand.

A GM spokesperson said the company does not comment on production schedules but said they are dependent on market demand.