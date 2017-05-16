Gibson supplies 3 doubles to Canfield’s District Semifinal win

The Cardinals will take on Boardman tomorrow.

Canfield Cardinals High School Baseball - Canfield, Ohio

SOLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jenna Gibson finished with 3 doubles as Canfield got by Solon, 8-5. Gibson closed out her night with a 3-4 outing at the plate with 6 RBIs.

The Cardinals trailed 4-0 after the top of the first but outscored the Comets 8-1 from there on out.

Bridget Durkin registered the win for Canfield as she earned her 13th victory of the season (13-3). She allowed 8 hits and struck out 3.

Canfield knocked off Harding last Wednesday – 10-0 – in the Sectional Final.

The Cardinals move onto tomorrow’s Division I District Championship game against Boardman at 4:30 pm.

