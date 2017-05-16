Indians call up former No. 1 pick Zimmer from minors

By Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have called up outfielder Bradley Zimmer, their first-round draft pick in 2014, from Triple-A Columbus.

The 24-year-old Zimmer was hitting .294 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 33 games with Columbus. The left-handed hitter, considered the top prospect in the Indians organization, will be making his major league debut.

Outfielder Abraham Almonte was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.

Almonte injured his arm during an at-bat last week. He started in right field Monday but was removed in the fifth inning. Almonte is batting .221 with one homer and six RBIs in 33 games.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Columbus and infielder/outfielder Yandy Diaz was optioned to Triple-A. Right-hander Carlos Frias was designated for assignment.

The Indians are expected to provide an update Tuesday on right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who was removed from Monday’s game because of a strained left pectoral muscle.

