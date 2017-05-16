Jane Catherine Miller Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Jane Catherine Miller, age 91, of Salem, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Covington Skilled Nursing in East Palestine.

She was born November 29, 1925 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late John Richard and Leora (Hoopes) Stamp.

Before her retirement Jane had been a teller at Farmers Bank and First National Bank. She had also worked for Production Credit, Dr. Willard Stamp and Damascus Livestock.

Jane graduated from Salem High School in 1943 and attended Mount Union College.

She was a member of the First Christian Church and enjoyed playing cards, playing Bingo, was a member of the C&C Card Club and was a former member of the Thursday Night Bowling League.

Her husband, Robert L. Miller, whom she married October 10, 1947, preceded her in death March 31, 1989.

Survivors include three sons, Darryl (Deb) Miller of Salem, Ron (Debbie) Miller of Salem and Mark (Becky) Miller of Salem; a daughter, Marsha (Rick) Burton of Salem; a brother Dr. Willard J. Stamp of Salem; eight grandchildren, Matthew Miller, Michael Miller, Lance Miller, Shelley Wilson, Justin Burton, Adam Burton, Taylor Miller and Cole Miller and seven great-grandchildren.

Two brothers John Virgil Stamp and Elmer R. Stamp preceded her in death along with two infant sisters.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, 1151 East 6th Street, Salem, OH 44460; American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514 or American Diabetes Association, 1815 West Market Street, #109, Akron, OH 44313.

Her obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

