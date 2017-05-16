John Douglas Wolfe Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Doug Wolfe, 66, of Beloit, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Alliance Community Hospital, following a brief illness.

Doug was born on January 22, 1951 in Alliance Ohio, the son of the late Raymond and Ila (Crewson) Grisez.

He was an electrician at PTC of Alliance for 30 years and was a United States Coast Guard veteran.

He was also a member of Alliance Elks B.P.O.E 467.

Doug and Ronda are owners of Wolfe’s Small Dog Boarding.

Doug enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and traveling to South Padre Island in Texas, with his wife, Ronda and most importantly spending time with family and friends.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ronda (Knight) Wolfe, whom he married on October 7, 1972; son, Jeff (Lindsey) Wolfe of North Lima; daughter, Missy (Konrad) Fellmann of Cleveland and grandchildren, Karli and Garin Fellmann and Rylie and Regan Wolfe. He is also survived by father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Cecelia Knight and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rob and Tammy Phillips.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Alliance First Friends Church, 1307 W. State Street at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330)938-2526.



