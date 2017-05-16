Landscaper volunteers to clean up neglected Girard park for free

Barnes Landscaping headed to Hartzell Park one day after seeing WKBN 27 First News' report on its overgrown grass and trees

By Published: Updated:
Barnes Landscaping cleans up Hartzell Park in Girard.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hartzell Park in Girard received some much-needed yard work from a landscaping company — free of charge — on Tuesday.

On Monday, WKBN 27 First News showed you the park’s overgrown grass and trees on playground equipment.

Barnes Landscaping headed there one day later to mow the grass and spruce up the park at no cost.

“I felt bad for the kids. My grandchildren live in Girard and this way, they can come to this park and have a good time playing in the playground. It’s a safe park,” James Barnes said.

Several minutes after Barnes’ crew started working, neighbors started to pitch in as well.

Barnes said he planned on landscaping the entire park Tuesday so kids could start playing on it as soon as possible.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s