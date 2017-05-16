Martha Irene “Lucy” Thornton Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Martha Irene “Lucy” Thornton, 92, of Bristolville, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born February 22, 1925 in Middlefield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Cornelius and the late Eva Jane (Dowden) James.

On June 19, 1947 she married William “Myron” Thornton and they spent 40 years together, until his passing in April of 1988.

Martha was a graduate of Farmington High School class of 1944 and she attended the yearly Alumni banquets.

Early in life she worked at Ohio Lamp Plant in Warren, before taking on the lifetime responsibility of raising her children and grandchildren.

She was a member of Bristolville Free Will Baptist Church and was involved with the Womens Auxillary at the church.

Her memories will be carried on by her children: daughter, Bonnie Thornton of Bristolville, Ohio; son, William “Bill” Thornton of Bristolville, Ohio; daughters, Iris (Mark) Finch of Bristolville, Ohio; Jane (Ken) Krzynowek of Rome, Ohio and Leota Thornton of Bristolville, Ohio; grandchildren, Monica (Chris) Scott of Madison, Ohio, David (Holly) DeBord of Bristolville, Ohio, Jessica (D) Thornton-Dhawan of Parkman, Ohio, Adella (CJ) Cottrill of Cortland, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Samantha Marie, Benjamin Scott, Micaela Rose, Steven Scott, Katrina Marie, Devi Dhawan and Lane Cottrill; great-great-grandchild, Carson Scott and niece, Caroll Gradishar of Southington, Ohio and several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Myron” Thornton; son, Thomas George Thornton who passed on July 11, 2016 and her two sisters, Dorothy James Evans and Gladys Opal James Miller.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor George Whitt will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and also an hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.



