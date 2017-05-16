Matthew Phillip Ciminero Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Matthew Phillip Ciminero, 70, passed away at his residence with his wife by his side on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.

He was born November 17, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, to the late Anthony and Nellie Ciminero.

Matthew was raised in this area and resided here his entire life.

He graduated from Warren St. Mary’s High School in 1964.

He was Vice President of the Newman Club of Youngstown State University; Student Council President of the Warren Business College; Founder of Blessed Sacrament Bingo program; President of the Parent-Teacher Association of Blessed Sacrament and a member of the Trumbull County Wolves Club.

He enjoyed volunteering as a model for the Warren Junior Women’s League Champagne Fundraiser, the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and coaching with the Howland Athletic Association Summer Softball League.

A few of his favorite hobbies include wine tasting, cooking and gardening.

One of his most cherished experiences was his participation with the planning of his 50th year class reunion. He was honored by his classmates for his many contributions and generosity of spirit. He remembered this as one of the best times of his life.

In his youth, he worked at Guarnieri Wholesale. He also worked at the A&P Grocery Store, Sparkle Market and was a co-manager at the Valu King in Howland. In 1975, he started a 30-year career at C&K Beverage/Tri-County Distributor, where he flourished as a well-known wine specialist. He and Richard Alberini started the first wine taste in the Tri-County area.

He touched many hearts throughout his career and life and was known for being one of the kindest and most loving human beings. He loved an interesting conversation with a friend or family member or sharing a story with just about anyone. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, dedication to family, hard work, and zest for life. He was committed to family, making sure that all knew how much he supported and believed in them to achieve their highest potential. His indomitable spirit encouraged his family and friends to persist in the face of his illness. Matthew had the heart of a champion and was truly an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be missed but never forgotten as his memory will live on in each and every one of us.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kathleen Ciminero, who he married on May 17, 1969 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles; his children, Natalie and Arlene Ciminero-O’Reilly of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Keri (Mark) Grim of Warren and Angelo (Melissa Petruska) Ciminero of Canfield; his granddaughter, and apple of his eye, Gianna; his beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, Vito (Patty) Ciminero and Anthony (Karen) Ciminero of Niles and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 19, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 20 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Bernard Schmalzried officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Ciminero family.



Order Flowers Here