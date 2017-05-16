Mercer County woman sentenced to lengthy prison sentence for sex crimes

Victoria Poling was sentenced to up to 70 years behind bars

Victoria Poling was sentenced to prostituting out her daughter.

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from Mercer County is on her way to prison for what could be a very long time.

Victoria Poling was sentenced Monday on sex charges involving two young girls who were both under the age of 13 at the time.

One of the assistant district attorneys handling the case said the incidents happened over an 18-month period. Poling was arrested last June.

She was sentenced to up to 70 years behind bars and will have to serve at least half of that before she’s ever eligible for parole.

