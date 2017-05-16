Musicians wanted: Canfield Community Band hopes to break record

The piccolo player record is 189 -- set last year in Dallas -- but the Canfield Community Concert Band wants to beat that

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Community Concert Band is going to attempt to break the world record for most piccolos used in “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The record is 189, set last year in Dallas.

The concert will take place at the John Philip Sousa Palooza at Austintown Township Park on June 27 starting at 7 p.m.

Piccolo players of any age can sign up to be part of the event at the Canfield Community Concert Band’s website.

The John Philip Sousa Palooza is part of the Austintown Fireworks Committee Fourth of July celebration.

