‘Office Spaces’ takes a look at Boardman company

Simon Roofing in Boardman will be featured on "Office Spaces" in June

By Published: Updated:
The TV show "Office Spaces" was in Boardman at Simon Roofing.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been 12 years since Extreme Makeover taped an episode in Boardman. But on Tuesday, another show — “Office Spaces” — had an all-day shoot at Simon Roofing.

Office Spaces is a nationally-syndicated construction remodeling show that presents ways to improve working spaces. Part of that was explaining the importance of materials and how they help preserve a roof.

Simon was showing off its products, which can aid in roof restorations.

Sue Stricklin, vice president of marketing, said the show is a great opportunity for Simon Roofing to tell its story and what makes them stand out among other companies.

“We own our entire supply chain and that is unique in the commercial roofing industry. We now only use our own employees to do our repairs, restorations, and replacements and we manufacture our own materials.”

Simon also does its own testing and research on materials.

The company will be featured on Office Spaces in June.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s