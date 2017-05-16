‘Office Spaces’ takes a look at Boardman company

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been 12 years since Extreme Makeover taped an episode in Boardman. But on Tuesday, another show — “Office Spaces” — had an all-day shoot at Simon Roofing.

Office Spaces is a nationally-syndicated construction remodeling show that presents ways to improve working spaces. Part of that was explaining the importance of materials and how they help preserve a roof.

Simon was showing off its products, which can aid in roof restorations.

Sue Stricklin, vice president of marketing, said the show is a great opportunity for Simon Roofing to tell its story and what makes them stand out among other companies.

“We own our entire supply chain and that is unique in the commercial roofing industry. We now only use our own employees to do our repairs, restorations, and replacements and we manufacture our own materials.”

Simon also does its own testing and research on materials.

The company will be featured on Office Spaces in June.

