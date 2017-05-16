Police charge 2 people after report of suspicious vehicle in Niles

Marci Cook and Solomon Cindea are charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Marci Cook, charged with carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and use, possession or sale of drug paraphernalia in Niles.
Marci Cook

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested in Niles after police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the Heaton House Apartments.

A caller reported that a man and a woman were panhandling and tossing trash from the car in the parking lot on North Road.

Officers arrived just after midnight Tuesday after found 34-year-old Marci Cook and 22-year-old Solomon Cindea in the car. Police said officers also spotted a needle and other drug paraphernalia in the car.

A search revealed that Cook was carrying a loaded 9mm pistol, according to police. Investigators reported that pills and a pipe were also found in the car.

Cook was taken to Trumbull County Jail on a carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Cindea was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released at the scene.

