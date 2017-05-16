Youngstown police say Life Skills teacher got into fist fight with student

Mark Vrooman was charged with assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher at the Life Skills alternative school in Youngstown was arrested Monday after an altercation with a student.

According to a police report, teacher Mark Vrooman took a laptop computer away from a male student. When the student approached Vrooman and asked for the computer back, Vrooman hit him in the face with it.

Vrooman and the student started to fight and Vrooman struck the student several times, causing contusions to his face, the report stated.

Police said they talked with other students in the room at the time and they all gave the same account of the chain of events.

Vrooman was arrested at the school on assault charges. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The student refused treatment at the scene but was taken to the hospital by family.

Life Skills is an alternative high school for students who have fallen behind in a traditional school setting or are faced with barriers, according to the school’s website.

