Police: W. Middlesex volunteer firefighter steals, crashes fire truck

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A West Middlesex volunteer firefighter is now facing several charges after police said he stole a fire truck and crashed it during a joy ride.

Sharon police found the West Middlesex fire truck in the middle of the intersection at South Dock and Budd streets just before noon on Saturday.

Shenango Township Police said the truck had been stolen from the West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department. After leaving the fire station, police said 30-year-old Curtis Cottrill drove from West Middlesex, to Farrell, then to Sharon.

Officers said the front end of the Ford F-550 support vehicle was damaged and leaking fluids. Cottrill hit a telephone pole and fire hydrant on Indiana Avenue in Farrell, police said.

He left the scene of that accident, finally coming to a stop at the Sharon intersection.

Police found Cottrill walking near Budd St. and Walnut Ave. in Sharon. His speech was “erratic” and “slightly slurred,” according to a police report. Officers also said his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

They found baggies of cocaine and three empty Suboxone wrappers in Cottrill’s wallet.

Police said he failed three field sobriety tests, and was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

The West Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department said it will be filing charges as well, accusing Cottrill of stealing the fire truck.

