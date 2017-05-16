Ruth Elaine Axelson Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at First Covenant Church, for Ruth Elaine Axelson, 86, of Canfield, who passed away Tuesday evening, May 16, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Ruth was born July 8, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of Bruno and Clara (Carlson) Hoganson.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruth was very active in her church and was an active member of many book clubs and bridge clubs in the area.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School class of 1948.

Ruth leaves her husband of 66 years, William Axelson, whom she married April 21, 1951. Ruth also leaves three children, Wendy (Jeff) Taylor of Boardman, William (Leslie) Axelson and Eric (Claudia) Axelson, both of Canfield; two granddaughters, Allison Levak and Lindsay Taylor; four grandsons, Hunter, Alex, Chase and Jason Axelson as well as one great-granddaughter, Ashley Levak.

Besides her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her sister, Joan Neumann.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at the First Covenant Church where services will begin at 11:00 a.m..

Friends and family may send online condolences to the Axelson family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



