Storm Team 27: Becoming mostly sunny & warm

The small chance for a shower will linger through the morning. Afternoon skies will become mostly sunny. Temperatures will climb to near 80. The warm weather will continue on Wednesday with highs soaring into the middle and upper 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return Thursday and linger into the weekend.

Today: Isolated shower or thunderstorm early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20%)

High: 80

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 86

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (40%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (40%)

High: 75 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 78 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 66 Low: 53

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 69 Low: 49

