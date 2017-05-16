Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny, dry

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Afternoon skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures will climb to near 80. The warm weather will continue on Wednesday with highs soaring into the middle and upper 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return Thursday and linger into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today:Becoming mostly sunny.
High: 80

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 62

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 86

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (40%)
High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (40%)
High: 75 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 78 Low: 58

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 66 Low: 53

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 49

