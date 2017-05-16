Tourists are taking notice of Trumbull County



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More people are spending vacation time in the Mahoning Valley. In 2015, tourists brought in more than $500 million to Trumbull County alone. The top earning industries are food, beverage, and retail.

In Ohio, the big cities draw the most visitors. But Stephanie Sferra, with the Trumbull County Visitors Bureau said the county offers many of the same things, just on as smaller scale. The Scrappers, Packard Music Hall, the Eastwood Mall, and dozens of restaurants are all big draws, but many come to the are to get outdoors.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Trumbull County is the 6th largest outdoor recreational area in the state. There are over 44,000 dedicated to outdoor recreations,” Sferra said.

The big draw for outdoor recreation in the county is Mosquito Lake. Sferra said the bureau gets a large number of hunting and fishing requests from all over the country.

National advertising brings in many travelers. Sferra said the county places in advertisements in many tourism and outdoor publications across the region.

“Through our efforts and what we’ve learned about the community and what we are to pass on. I think we have been able to reach a lot of niche markets that maybe wouldn’t have come here for various things as they do,” Sferra said.

In an effort to expand their reach, the Trumbull County Visitor’s Bureau is launching a new website this fall. Right now, a visitor’s guide and calendar of events is on their current website.