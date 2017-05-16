Trumbull County indictments: May 15, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on May, 15, 2017:
Kvonn L. Watson, aka “Fetty”: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine
Jaymes Edward Gaddis, aka “Money”: Three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine, heroin and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Ryan A. Hardin: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Alyssa K. Pascute: Aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft
Tyrell Jashawn Williams: Possession of cocaine
Malcolm James McCleod: Receiving stolen property
Zachary Shane O’Meara: Theft from a person in a protected class
Daniel Ray Hilty: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Brandon Scott Clay: Felonious assault
Kenneth Lamont Hubbard: Aggravated robbery and theft from a person in a protected class
James T. Toney: Theft
Joshua Weston: Possession of cocaine
Joshua Michael Rhoten: Possession of heroin
Martell S. Williams: Two counts of receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability
Alan Joseph Scott: Domestic violence
Brittany Nicole Jordan: Receiving stolen property
Raymond Richard Dodd: Burglary, grand theft and theft
Lucas Mark Timko: Robbery
David Dewitt: Receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence
Shawn Michael Currence: Five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.