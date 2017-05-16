Trumbull County indictments: May 15, 2017

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on May, 15, 2017:

Kvonn L. Watson, aka “Fetty”: Possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine

Jaymes Edward Gaddis, aka “Money”: Three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine, heroin and aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Ryan A. Hardin: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Alyssa K. Pascute: Aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft

Tyrell Jashawn Williams: Possession of cocaine

Malcolm James McCleod: Receiving stolen property

Zachary Shane O’Meara: Theft from a person in a protected class

Daniel Ray Hilty: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Brandon Scott Clay: Felonious assault

Kenneth Lamont Hubbard: Aggravated robbery and theft from a person in a protected class

James T. Toney: Theft

Joshua Weston: Possession of cocaine

Joshua Michael Rhoten: Possession of heroin

Martell S. Williams: Two counts of receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability

Alan Joseph Scott: Domestic violence

Brittany Nicole Jordan: Receiving stolen property

Raymond Richard Dodd: Burglary, grand theft and theft

Lucas Mark Timko: Robbery

David Dewitt: Receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence

Shawn Michael Currence: Five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

 

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

