Warren men charged with selling heroin, fentanyl in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren men are accused of selling drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, in Trumbull County.

Kvonn Watson, aka “Fetty,” 22, and Jaymes Gaddis, aka “Money,” 21, were indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on Monday.

Watson is charged with possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine.

The indictment says Watson sold cocaine, heroin and furanyl fentanyl from November 2016 through January of this year.

Gaddis is charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine, heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.

The indictment says he sold fenanyl, acetyl fentanyl and heroin on several occasions in June of 2016. He also had cocaine and oxycodone in his possession, according to the indictment.

Gaddis has been in Trumbull County Jail since February on traffic and drug charges.