YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Madison Avenue Expressway in Youngstown has been shut down Wednesday evening due to a fatal motorcycle accident.

Youngstown police said one person is dead and another is hospitalized. They are still investigating to find the cause of the accident.

The expressway is closed off from Belmont Avenue to Interstate 680.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

