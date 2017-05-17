Audrey D. Breault Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Audrey D. Breault, age 70, formerly of Salem, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

She was born January 19, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late William G. and Evelyn W. (Justison) Ritchie.

Audrey was employed at Ort Furniture for 15 years in the sewing department.

She was a member of the First Christian Church and the Faithful Friends Sunday school class. Audrey had served as a Camp Fire Girls group leader and was a 4-H Leader of the Berlin Boots and Saddles for several years.

Her husband, Aldie R. “Butch” Breault, whom she married November 5, 1971, preceded her in death on January 4, 2008.

Survivors include two daughters, Kimberly K. (Michael) Seaman of Salem and Tina M. (Tina ) Dalesandro of Alliance; a stepson, Robert J. (Tina) Breault of New Waterford; two brothers, Glenn Ritchie of Iola, Kansas and William Ritchie of Venus, Florida; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held for family and relatives at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Camp Fire, 671 E. State St. Salem, Ohio 44460.

Online condolences can be sent to the Breault family at www.starkmemorial.com.



Order Flowers Here