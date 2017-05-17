Austintown PD: Woman, advertising as masseuse, met undercover officer for sex

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police said advertised as a masseuse on Backpage.com was arrested Tuesday on prostitution-related charges.

An undercover Austintown police officer responded to an advertisement for a “posh therapist specializing in body work.” The advertisement also said “NO AA MEN. NO LAW ENFORCEMENT. No drama,” according to a police report.

The officer arranged to meet the woman, identified as 27-year-old Kathryn Unick, at apartments on Westchester Drive. There, police said Unick told an officer that he didn’t need condoms.

Police said Unick was then arrested and a search found three condoms and a phone used to make the appointment in her purse. She told police that she was a licensed massage therapist but did not have any paperwork.

Police said heroin was also found in Urick’s purse. She told police that she was involved in escorting to support her heroin addiction, according to the report.

Urick is charged with soliciting sex, advertising illegal massage services, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools. She pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday, and she is set to appear again in court on June 7.