Campbell ‘100 percent’ in support of medical pot operation in city

The city's mayor said having a medical marijuana growing facility in Campbell will bring jobs

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jeff Barnard)

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell City Council voted Wednesday to support a plan to bring a medical marijuana growing operation to the city.

Council heard from those involved in a company called OH-GROW. At least one of the men with the company operates marijuana growing, processing, and dispensing facilities in Washington State, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

OH-GROW plans to apply for a tier one license. If it gets the license, the company will operate out of part of the old Calex Corporation plants on Wilson Avenue.

“We are absolutely 100 percent in support of having it come to our city,” Mayor Nick Phillips said. “It’ll start off with possibly a minimum of 50 jobs to begin with and will continue to grow as the facility grows.”

OH-GROW becomes the sixth company that’s made public their plans to grow medical marijuana somewhere in the Mahoning Valley.The other five want to grow it in the city of Youngstown.

The other five companies want to grow it in the City of Youngstown.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s