Canfield tops Boardman for District title

Jenna Gibson smacked a 2-run HR to help the cause in the first inning

By Published: Updated:
The Canfield Cardinals smile with their Division I Solon District Championship trophy after topping Boardman on Wednesday.

SOLON, OH (WKBN)-A year after falling in District Final in Solon, the Canfield Cardinals avenged their loss earning the Division I Solon District championship by topping Boardman 4-2.

The Cardinals got the scoring started in the first inning when Jill Baker ripped an RBI-double to right center which plated Maura Kennedy to make it 1-0.

The next batter was Jenna Gibson who added to the lead, crushing a 2-run HR to left, pushing Canfield’s lead to 3-0.

It would stay that way until the 6th when Boardman’s Alicia Saxton shot an RBI-double to left center which brought home Boardman’s first run.

The Spartans would add another run in the inning off an error to bring the deficit to within 1.

But the Cards added an insurance run in the 6th, and Bridget Durkin closed the door on the Spartans in the 7th to give Canfield the district crown.

The win moves the Cardinals to 21-4 overall and they move on to play Walsh Jesuit in the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s