Canfield tops Boardman for District title

SOLON, OH (WKBN)-A year after falling in District Final in Solon, the Canfield Cardinals avenged their loss earning the Division I Solon District championship by topping Boardman 4-2.

The Cardinals got the scoring started in the first inning when Jill Baker ripped an RBI-double to right center which plated Maura Kennedy to make it 1-0.

The next batter was Jenna Gibson who added to the lead, crushing a 2-run HR to left, pushing Canfield’s lead to 3-0.

It would stay that way until the 6th when Boardman’s Alicia Saxton shot an RBI-double to left center which brought home Boardman’s first run.

The Spartans would add another run in the inning off an error to bring the deficit to within 1.

But the Cards added an insurance run in the 6th, and Bridget Durkin closed the door on the Spartans in the 7th to give Canfield the district crown.

The win moves the Cardinals to 21-4 overall and they move on to play Walsh Jesuit in the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday.