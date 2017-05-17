Champion wins District Title in walk-off thriller

The Golden Flashes advance to face Lutheran West in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Thursday May 25th

By Published:
The Golden Flashes advance to face Lutheran West in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Thursday May 25th.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A.J. Meyer’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh sealed up Champion’s  8-7 come-from-behind win over Hawken in the Division III District Championship Game at LaBrae High School Wednesday.

It’s the program’s first District Championship since 2009.

The Golden Flashes trailed 7-4 heading into their final at-bat, when they rally began.

With two runners aboard, Michael Turner ripped one down the right-field line to drive in a pair of runs, cutting the deficit to 7-6. Turner went 2-4 with 3 RBI’s on the day.

Later in the inning, Aaron Williams stepped to the plate with a runner at third. He lifted one to right, which was caught, but the throw home got away from the Hawken catcher, allowing Turner to score the game-tying run. Williams had 2 RBI’s in the victory.

That set the stage for Meyer, who drove in the game-winner in walk-off fashion.

Lucas Nasonti and Kyle Forrest went 3-4, while Drew Batcho went 2-3 for the Golden Flashes.

Hawken ends the season with a record of 21-5.

Champion improves to 24-3 on the season. The Golden Flashes advance to face Lutheran West in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Thursday May 25th at Massillon Washington High School. First pitch is slated for 5PM.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s