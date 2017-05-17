Champion wins District Title in walk-off thriller

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – A.J. Meyer’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh sealed up Champion’s 8-7 come-from-behind win over Hawken in the Division III District Championship Game at LaBrae High School Wednesday.

It’s the program’s first District Championship since 2009.

The Golden Flashes trailed 7-4 heading into their final at-bat, when they rally began.

With two runners aboard, Michael Turner ripped one down the right-field line to drive in a pair of runs, cutting the deficit to 7-6. Turner went 2-4 with 3 RBI’s on the day.

Later in the inning, Aaron Williams stepped to the plate with a runner at third. He lifted one to right, which was caught, but the throw home got away from the Hawken catcher, allowing Turner to score the game-tying run. Williams had 2 RBI’s in the victory.

That set the stage for Meyer, who drove in the game-winner in walk-off fashion.

Lucas Nasonti and Kyle Forrest went 3-4, while Drew Batcho went 2-3 for the Golden Flashes.

Hawken ends the season with a record of 21-5.

Champion improves to 24-3 on the season. The Golden Flashes advance to face Lutheran West in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Thursday May 25th at Massillon Washington High School. First pitch is slated for 5PM.