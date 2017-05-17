Chinese pitcher Gong agrees to deal with Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Chinese pitcher Hai-Cheng Gong has agreed to a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 18-year-old right-hander receives a $10,000 signing bonus as part of the deal announced Tuesday.

Gong played for China in this year’s World Baseball Classic and made one appearance, allowing a hit and getting a lineout in the eighth inning of a 7-1 first-round loss to Japan in Tokyo on March 10.

He was assigned to the Gulf Coast League Pirates.

