Claussell & O’Dell shined as Girard won 12

2017 Girard Final Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Aaron Alejars
Record: 12-14
Team Stats
Batting Average: .290
Earned Run Average: 3.72
Results
Indians 12 Newton Falls 6
Newton Falls 8 Indians 3
Southeast 8 Indians 3
Indians 8 Jefferson 1
Indians 8 LaBrae 3
Niles 15 Indians 3
South Range 7 Indians 6
Indians 7 Liberty 0
Indians 10 Liberty 4
Southeast 5 Indians 3
Southeast 9 Indians 4
Howland 6 Indians 3
Poland 7 Indians 1
Indians 23 East 0
Indians 13 East 0
Hubbard 11 Indians 7
Hubbard 8 Indians 1
Indians 10 Brookfield 3
Brookfield 3 Indians 1
Champion 5 Indians 0
Indians 17 Campbell Memorial 2
Indians 4 Campbell Memorial 2
Champion 5 Indians 2
Indians 15 Struthers 8
Indians 7 McDonald 0
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Austin Claussell – .383 (31-81)
Aiden Warga – .349 (30-86)
Nick Malito – .333 (25-75)
Tyler O’Dell – .329 (26-79)
Nick DeGregory – .318 (21-66)
Hits
Austin Claussell – 31
Aiden Warga – 30
Tyler O’Dell – 26
Nick Malito – 25
Runs Scored
Aiden Warga – 28
Brady Hunkus – 24
Austin Claussell – 21
Tyler O’Dell – 18
Doubles
Austin Claussell – 7
Tyler O’Dell – 4
David Blackman – 4
Triples
Aiden Warga – 1
Austin Claussell – 1
Nick Malito – 1
Runs Batted In
Austin Claussell – 21
Tyler O’Dell – 16
Brady Hunkus – 14
Anthony Graziano – 14
Stolen Bases
Austin Claussell – 17
Tyler O’Dell – 12
Nick Malito – 11
Earned Run Average
Shawn Leasure – 1.57 (13.1 IP)
Tyler O’Dell – 2.01 (38.1 IP)
Nick DeGregory – 3.41 (41.0 IP)
Pitching Wins
Tyler O’Dell – 4-2
Nick DeGregory – 3-4
Strikeouts
Nick DeGregory – 44
Tyler O’Dell – 37
Saves
Matt Miles – 1