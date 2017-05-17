George A. Bokor Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – George A. Bokor, of Whispering Oaks, 260 S. Buhl Farm Dr. Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 5:20 a.m. in Nugent CCRC in Hermitage, after a brief illness. He was 74.

George was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on November 5, 1942, the son of the late Julius and Louise (Sebestyen) Bokor.

He was a 1961 graduate of Sharon High School.

He was a member of St. Stanislaus-Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

George had worked at at Berenfield Containers Masury, Ohio.

He had been a member of the Army Reserves in Farrell.

George enjoyed growing sunflowers and loved to play with his his dog, Molly.

On September 17, 1966, he married the former Mary Ann Miklos. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year. She survives him at Whispering Oaks.

Also surviving are his three daughters, Christine Sherry of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Rebecca Bokor of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Stephanie Bokor of Parma, Ohio; his son, David Bokor of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Jason and Danial Sherry; two great-grandsons; his sisters, Irene Young and her husband, Richard of West Palm Beach, Florida, Margaret Halula of Sharon, Pennsylvania and his brothers, Julius Bokor and his wife, Jeri, of LaMesa, California and Alex Gorgo of Homestead, Florida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vilma; brothers, John and Michael and a niece, Cynthia Halula.

Donations in his memory may be made to Whole Life Services, 1565 East State St., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

A gathering time will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

A memorial service will be held at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home in Sharon at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, with Pastor Cary Parsons of East Gate Christian Church officiating.

Inurnment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.net to send online condolences to the Bokor family.



