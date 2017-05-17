Hit-run crash with school bus in Pa. injures 14 students, driver

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Fourteen children and their driver were injured Wednesday morning when their school bus overturned in a crash caused by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

East Lampeter Township police said the small bus was transporting Lancaster Mennonite students when the crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at Route 30 and Route 896 near the Rockvale Outlets, locally known as the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway East.

Police said one student was thrown from the bus and flown to the hospital. The student reportedly was pinned underneath the bus. Lancaster Mennonite Superintendent Pam Tieszen said that student is in critical condition.

“Obviously, our first source is God and the strength that he provides in situations like this,” Tieszen said. “It’s never easy, but we reach out and believe we have God as a strength and source through all of this, and there are always positives amongst the difficulties.”

Tieszen said the bus was transporting students 7 to 18 years old from Chester County.

A Lancaster General spokesman said the hospital received 16 injured from the crash. The injured include the 14 students, the bus driver, and the driver of another vehicle involved in the crash.

Two students with trauma injuries were transferred to children’s hospitals. Twelve others were treated for minor injuries and released to their parents by noon, and both drivers were released after treatment.

Police said they’re looking for the male driver who caused the crash by trying to pass two tractor-trailers and their escort vehicles while headed east on Lincoln Highway East.

When the sedan veered back into the east lane for the approaching westbound bus, it struck an escort vehicle for the oversize load. The escort vehicle sideswiped the bus, which then hit the tractor-trailer’s load and tipped onto its side.

Police said the driver who did not stop was in a light-colored, newer-model sedan that likely has front-bumper damage. Anyone with information is asked to call East Lampeter police at 717-291-4676.