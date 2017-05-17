Howland murder suspect’s trial set for October

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland man accused of killing two people and injuring three others during a shooting at his property in February was back in a Trumbull County Courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Nasser Hamad was joined by two additional attorneys at the defense table — Robert Dixon and David Doughten, both criminal defense attorneys from Cleveland.

His new trial date was set for October 10.

Hamad’s attorneys were also given a deadline of June 30 to file any additional motions in the case.

Hamad is facing two counts of capital murder and three counts of attempted murder stemming from the shooting at his property off Route 46.

Joshua Williams, 20, and Josh Harber, 19, were killed. Three others were injured.

Prosecutors have said Hamad challenged the group to a fight before the shooting. After the initial confrontation ended, prosecutors say Hamad went back into his house, got his gun and came back outside shooting at their vehicle.

His family said, however, that Hamad was acting in self defense.

“Five people jumped one guy. Luckily, he’s still alive. He goes and… defends himself. Unfortunately, two people got shot and died,” said Hamad’s brother, Mike Hamad. “What would you do?”

Hamad will be back in court on July 21 for a hearing on the motions.