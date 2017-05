YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Three Youngstown City Schools employees are off the job while the district conducts an investigation.

Both the principal and assistant principal at Taft Elementary, as well as a third staff member, have been placed on paid administrative leave.

A district spokesperson said it involves a student at the school, but was not able to say much else about the investigation.

All three employees will remain off work until the case is resolved.