Lawrence L. Fleming Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio – Lawrence L. Fleming, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Larry was born in Youngstown on December 14, 1924 to James C. and Marie L. (Chagnot) Fleming.

He graduated from Vienna High School in 1943 and proudly served his country in the Army during WWII. Upon his discharge, he spent his career as a die setter for Metal Products retiring after 38 years.

On June 30, 1951 he joined in marriage to the former, Joan G. Zimmer whom survives.

Larry enjoyed golfing and bowling. He loved being outdoors tending to his garden and lawn. He also enjoyed tinkering and fixing lawn equipment.

Calling hours will be on Monday, May 22 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Brookfield; 6923 Warren-Sharon Road, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Along with his wife of 65 years, Larry is survived by his children, Donald (Karen) Fleming, Kathleen Futey, Susan Kramarich, David (Diane) Fleming and Bill (Dawn) Fleming as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, John Kramarich; two sisters and four brothers.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, May 19 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.