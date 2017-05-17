Lordstown High School seniors spruce up village for service day

Lordstown High wants students to do more, and that's why the school had its first Senior Day of Service on Wednesday

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown High School wants its students to do more, and that’s why the school had its first Senior Day of Service on Wednesday.

Seniors were working on three different projects to make the community look nicer.

One project was outside the school, weeding the area, making sure that it looks nice for graduation. The second is inside, making sure it’s all cleaned up from activities like prom.

Finally, students worked to make the Lordstown Village Park look nice.

“Not only because it’s something good to do, but it gives them an opportunity to give back to the community in different ways,” said Senior Class Advisor Randy Fee.

The school plans to continue its Senior Day of Service.

