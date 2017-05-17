Marcella Westfall Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 22 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel for Marcella Westfall, 79, of Lake Milton, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2017 at Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones.

Marcella was born August 19, 1937 in Clendenin, West Virginia, the daughter of the late, Dayton and Ethel (Simmons) Belcher.

She was the owner/operator of Georgio’s Restaurant, which later became Westfall’s Restaurant in Lake Milton, retiring in 2007.

Marcella was of the Baptist faith.

She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #737.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Her husband Cecil L. Westfall, whom she married August 6, 1955, passed away October 1992.

Marcella leaves four children, Michael (Jessie Beckett) Westfall of Lake Milton, Edward (Colette) Westfall of Diamond, Jeffrey Westfall of Lake Milton and Melissa Armstrong of Lake Milton; one sister, Margie Canterbury of Tampa Florida; as well as ten grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Marcella was preceded in death by three sisters, Audrey Belcher, Wanda Belcher and Crystal Samples and two brothers, Harold and Ray Belcher.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 22 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 19 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.