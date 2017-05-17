Mary “Josephine” Smigel Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary “Josephine” Smigel, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in her residence. She was 87.

Mrs. Smigel was born March 28, 1930, in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Veronica Malewski Truchan.

She was a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School.

Josephine was a stay-at-home mother and very involved in her children’s activities.

Early in her life she worked as a telephone operator at the Bell Telephone Co.

A homemaker, she was a member of Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Her husband, Leo W. Smigel, whom she married on October 22, 1949 passed away on January 21, 2017.

She is survived by four daughters, Joan K. Gottuso and her husband, Robert, Cranberry Township, Butler County, Constance M. Falvey and her husband, Thomas, Erie, Marcia A. Alongi and her husband, Paul, Hermitage and Mary C. Tate and her husband, Larry, Hubbard, Ohio; five sons, James L. Smigel and his wife, Lilly, Millerton, Pennsylvania, Daniel M. Smigel and his wife, Kathy, Pilesgrove, New Jersey, Leo F. Smigel and Georgie, Harmony, Pennsylvania, Michael J. Smigel, Hermitage and William T. Smigel, Jamestown, New York; one sister-in-law, Stephanie Truchan, Hermitage; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Helen August and four brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Arthur and Henry Truchan.

The family suggests memorial contribution may be made to Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 1:00 p.m. until time of Mass Friday, May 19 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 19 in the church, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, V.F., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.



